NAACP to host county commission, BOE candidate forums

The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP will host candidate forums for county commission and school board seats Monday and Tuesday evenings, May 2 and 3.

Open to everyone, the forums will be held at the Historic Statesboro Inn, 106 South Main St.

The forum for Bulloch County Board of Commissioners candidates will start at 6 pm. Monday. Bulloch County Board of Education candidates will face the public in the forum Tuesday, also beginning at 6 p.m.

“As early voting is right around the corner, we, the Bulloch NAACP, believe it to be beneficial for community members to have an additional opportunity the meet candidates running for the Bulloch County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners,” said NAACP Branch President Delinda Gaskins. “We will be asking candidates to share their vision for the future of Bulloch County.”

Additionally, organizers and community participants will “pose questions concerning what our citizens believe are the most important issues facing our county and schools, giving the candidates an opportunity to publicly respond about how they will approach critical issues,” she said.

In fact, in-person early voting begins Monday, May 2, and extends for 15 weekdays, through May 20, and two Saturdays, May 7 and May 14, at the Elections Office in the Bulloch County Annex, 113 North Main St. A second location, the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive, will be open for early voting the final five days, May 16-20.

The traditional Election Day in the party primaries and nonpartisan general election will be Tuesday, May 24, with voting in assigned precincts.



