Fun with the Family -Julie Lavender

Don’t let go of summer just yet! Technically, according to the calendar, we’re only halfway into the summer season. And, in South Georgia, those temperatures continue to feel like summer for quite some time.

So, keep enjoying summer activities with the ones you love this August and make fun, family memories. Celebrate each day as a gift and incorporate some of the wacky, zany holidays below to add zest to the remaining days of summer.

➤ ARRR-gust: International Pirate Month — Include some great books and movies with the family to recognize this festivity. Gather on a picnic blanket or the front porch for reading fun. Check out some of these books from the library and read together outside in the cool of the evening: "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" by Mark Twain, "The Pirate Treasure" by Zander Bingham, "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson, "The Pirate Pig" by Cornelia Funke, "Magic Tree House Pirates Past Noon" by Mary Pope Osborne, "Even Pirates Need to Listen" by Mike Carnes, "The Berenstain Bears’ Pirate Adventure" by Mike Berenstain and "Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map" by James Dean.

➤ American Adventures Month — How many states has your family visited? Pull out a map of America and talk about the adventures your family has taken part in across this great country. Then look as a family at this website https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/geography/states/ and create a bucket list of places you’d like to visit. Learn more about each state from info listed on the site and maybe start planning next summer’s vacation!

➤ National Disc Golf Day — Take the family to a nearby disc golf course for a fun afternoon of disc throwing and putting. Statesboro has its own course near the airport, and places nearby like Savannah, Pooler and Augusta boast courses, too.

And just for fun if you can’t get to those places, use lids from frozen whipped topping containers, sour cream containers, and other round plastic lids to practice in the meantime. Use markers to decorate and personalize the lids and have a few slinging and tossing contests in the front yard. Use laundry baskets for goals and set up your own course in the back yard.

➤ National Sweet Corn Week — Celebrate this yummy vegetable with corn on the cob one night, creamed corn another night and whole kernel corn yet another meal. Try out this delicious cornbread recipe for another way to munch on sweet corn. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Pour melted butter in an 8-inch square baking dish. In a separate bowl, stir together 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup cornmeal, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon onion salt. Stir in 3/4 cup milk and 1 beaten egg. Stir just until moist. Stir in 1 cup of whole kernel corn, frozen or drained from can. Spread batter evenly in the buttered dish. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown.

➤ Milkman Day — Do your kids know that, once upon a time, milk was delivered to homes by an actual person? Celebrate the now-vanished milkman profession with a tall glass of milk. Then do a kind deed by checking with someone you know with a new baby and find out what formula they use for the infant. Surprise the family with a formula delivery as a special treat.

Keep making summer memories, even though the school bells chime each day. Enjoy the outdoors, take in a few more water activities, plan a one-day getaway for the weekend and sample more fresh vegetables before they’re gone. Make lots of memories with the ones you cherish and make every day a holiday.





Statesboro native Julie Lavender is the author of "Children’s Bible Stories for Bedtime" and "365 Ways to Love Your Child: Turning Little Moments into Lasting Memories" and loves to make memories with her family.



