Murray — Pennington engagement

Lamar Murray of Waynesboro and Lynn Murray of Sardis announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary-Lynn, to Reid Pennington, son of Steve and Lawana Pennington of Statesboro.

The wedding is planned for Saturday, April 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church Statesboro. Formal invitations will be sent.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Carol Murray and the late Dr. B. Lamar Murray of Waynesboro and Wayne and Nan Buxton of Girard. Mary-Lynn is a graduate of Edmund Burke Academy and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting at Georgia Southern University, where she is currently pursuing a Master of Accounting degree. She is employed by Parrish & Bland LLP, Certified Public Accountants, in Statesboro.

The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of the late Fred and Jean Pennington of Louisville and Bob and Marilyn Slocumbe of Elberton. Reid is a graduate of Statesboro High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Georgia Southern University, where he became a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He is employed at Cintas Corporation in Vidalia.