Murder suspect faces first appearance hearing

Murder suspect Lee Allen Mayhew, accused of the Friday homicide of a Bulloch County woman, faces a first appearance hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Mayhew, captured late Friday afternoon in Columbia County, Florida, driving his victim’s stolen car, was extradited back to Bulloch County Monday night, he said.

Mayhew, 44, of Nashville, is accused of having killed Bonnie Lanier Rushing, 53, Friday in her Stilson-Leefield Road home after evading capture during a manhunt Thursday night following a burglary five miles away on Old River Road South, according to law enforcement. Mayhew is suspected in that burglary as well.

Mayhew was on the run from U.S. Marshals in Tennessee for firearms charges and evading court appearances when he fled into Georgia. It was random that he found himself in Bulloch County, where he “has no connections,” Hutchens said.

Rushing was found in her home, deceased with a gunshot wound. Autopsy results were not yet available Tuesday evening, said Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch.

No details of the case will be discussed during the first appearance. A judge will review Mayhew’s charges of murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle, possession of firearms during commission of felonies and burglary. He will be given the chance to secure an attorney or seek public defense.

