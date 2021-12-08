Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Iron Gate, Hazelwood

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into more than a dozen entering auto incidents that all occurred in the Iron Gate and Hazelwood communities late at night on Dec. 2 and early morning on Dec. 3.

According to incident reports from the Sheriff’s Office, six incidents of entering an automobile were reported in Hazelwood, seven in Iron Gate and three in Saddle Creek. All three subdivisions are located off Cypress Lake Road and Country Club Road in the Forest Heights Country Club area.

In all incident reports but one, the complainants said nothing of value was taken beyond spare change, though each vehicle was ransacked, according to the reports.

However, a 9mm Hi-Point pistol was reported stolen by the owner of a 2008 Dodge Avenger whose vehicle was entered some time Dec. 2 or Dec. 3 at his home in Saddle Brook.

In all incidents, the reports indicated the vehicles were left unlocked.

“Make sure and lock your doors and remove high value items from your vehicle at night, especially firearms,” said Chief Deputy Bill Black. “Simply locking your doors can make all the difference.”

In October, three men from South Carolina were arrested after a series of entering auto break-ins that also occurred in the Iron Gate subdivision.

Anyone who may have seen something on Dec. 2 or 3 is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888. All information will be kept confidential.