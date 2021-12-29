Multiple arrests following armed robbery of Domino’s delivery driver

Four 17 year olds and one 16-year-old face multiple charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault, following the robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Statesboro.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said in a release that SPD patrol officers responded just before midnight on Dec. 22 to Domino’s Pizza on Chandler Road. Officers met with a Domino’s driver there who said he was robbed while making a delivery to University Pointe Apartments. University Pointe is a privately owned apartment complex located on Harvey Drive near Zaxby’s on Chandler Road. “The driver stated that several subjects armed with guns had met him in the parking lot of the apartment complex and robbed him of his pizzas,” Akins said.

Officers and a detective arrived at University Pointe, Akins said, and began searching for the suspects.

Working with officers from the Georgia Southern University Police Department, Akins said the SPD officers were able to identify a particular apartment in the complex in which the suspects were believed to be hiding.

“Detectives applied for a search warrant for the apartment,” Akins said. “Multiple individuals were located inside along with guns, marijuana and evidence linking the occupants to the robbery of the delivery driver. One of the guns found was previously reported stolen.”

The below individuals were arrested and charged with one count each of the following: armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and obstruction.

Khalee Phipps, 17, East Olliff St.

Ronny Carlton. 17, Ramona Lane, Millen

Quace Turman, 17, Burke St., Elberton

Sanariah Clark, 17, Zetterower Road

A 16-year-old male.

Monquasha Hayton, 25, Harvey Drive, was charged with one count of obstruction.

Akins said all parties except the 16-year-old were transported to the Bulloch County Jail. The juvenile was detained at the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center.

Akins asked anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.