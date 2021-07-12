Morris staging inaugural Leadership Forum

Founded by Morris Multimedia, the owner of the Statesboro Herald, the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum is coming to Savannah Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden.

Savannah and the entire Southeast Georgia region is a wonderful place to live and to operate businesses, said Charles H. Morris, Morris Multimedia president and CEO.

“As a community, Savannah residents enjoy a strategic location in the growing Southeastern U.S., a place of exceptional historical significance along with a population of talented and motivated workers,” Morris said.

The 2021 Southeast Leadership Forum idea grew from passionate business leader discussions about how to best cultivate talent and leadership skills in our region, Morris said. The Forum is designed to bring established and emerging leaders together in an innovative environment promoting leadership development, networking and collaborative teamwork for the betterment of our growing Coastal Georgia Region.

This immersive leadership experience will feature world-class presenters to include Stedman Graham, Horst Schulze and Erica Dhawan.

“When we come together with other forward-thinking leaders who have our region’s best interests at heart, we can cultivate new, innovative ideas that will ensure successful future collaborations,” Morris said. “I urge you to join with us as we challenge our leaders to think differently, as we work to help our communities reach a higher level of a community excellence.”

Presenters

Graham, chairman and CEO of S. Graham and Associates, is the author of 12 books, including two New York Times best sellers and one Wall Street Journal bestseller.

As a businessman, educator and speaker, Graham lectures and conducts training programs worldwide on the topic of Identity Leadership, based on the philosophy that one cannot lead anyone else until you first lead yourself.

Graham has delivered Identity Leadership programs in The Netherlands, Germany, China, Canada, the UK, Bermuda and South Africa. His proven Nine Step Success Process drives his powerful message. This success process is based on the principle that it doesn’t matter how the world defines you, it only matters how you define yourself.

Schulze, a legend and leader in luxury hotels, began his professional life more than 65 years ago as a server’s assistant in a German resort town. Throughout the years he worked for both Hilton Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corporation before becoming one of the founding members of The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company in 1983. There Schulze created the operating and service standards that have become world famous.

During his tenure at The Ritz Carlton, Schulze served as president and COO responsible for the $2 billion operations worldwide. It was under his leadership that The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company became the first service-based company to be awarded the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award — twice.

Most recently, Schulze has been honored as a “Leader in Luxury” by Travel Agent magazine and its sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor.

Dhawan is the world’s leading authority on 21st-century Collaboration and Connectional Intelligence. She challenges audiences and organizations to innovate faster and further, together. Her newest book “Digital Body Language” decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace.

Dhawan is the founder and CEO of Cotential, a global organization that helps companies, leaders and managers leverage 21st-century collaboration skills and behaviors to improve game-changing performance.

She is the also the co-author of the bestselling book “Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence,” named number one on What Corporate America is Reading. Erica speaks on global stages ranging from the World Economic Forum at Davos to TED.

In addition to these three renowned presenters, participants can expect to learn thought-provoking content from statewide CEOs, business futurists, and regional community leaders, as well as have the opportunity to connect with more than 400 participants expected to attend.

“With generous support from our major sponsors Georgia Southern University, the Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream, as well as support from our own company, Morris Multimedia, we have developed a three-day forum focused on providing compelling and thought-provoking content from a group of world-class speakers,” Morris said. “There will be lots of networking and connection opportunities as you interact with other attendees.”

The Forum fee is $395 per person. Limited scholarships are available for community leaders who may need financial assistance to attend the Forum.

“We hope you will choose to be a part of the Forum by becoming a sponsor and a participant, along with other key members of your leadership team,” Morris said.

For information and to register, visit southeastgaleadershipforum.com.



