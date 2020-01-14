MLK parade 2 p.m. Monday, service 3 p.m.

The 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, scheduled to start down North Main Street at 2 p.m. Monday, will be followed at 3 p.m. by the Bulloch County NAACP-organized Community Service at the Elm Street Church of God.

Parade participants should line up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Olliff Street behind Dairy Queen, said Carlos Brown, who is in charge of the line-up. He and Sophia Johnson are the parade co-chairs.

As in most recent years, at 2 p.m. the parade will move southward on North Main Street past the Bulloch County Courthouse and make a right turn onto West Main Street. From West Main, the parade will turn right again onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before concluding at Luetta Moore Park.

Tuesday was the original deadline for parade entries. But Brown said there is still room for more entries, if would-be participants call him at (912) 481-8914. Floats – of which he said there are only a few – will be judged and prizes awarded. This year’s theme, for the parade and observance in general, is “When We fight, We win! Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Featured speaker

NAACP Southeastern Regional Field Director Kevin Myles will be the keynote speaker for Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service, 3 p.m. at the Elm Street Church of God, 29 E. Elm St.

As regional field director, Myles provides training, guidance, and assistance to more than 600 active NAACP units in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Before beginning his tenure as a regional director in 2011, Myles served as president of the Kansas State Conference of the NAACP. Before that, he was president of the Wichita Branch NAACP for nine years, during which he received eight national Thalheimer Awards for outstanding NAACP unit activity.

As always, Monday’s community observance will also feature music and prayer. Minister David Sharpe will direct the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir, which held a rehearsal last Friday evening at Agape Worship Center.

Youth Breakfast

Launching this upcoming MLK Day weekend, the Bulloch County NAACP Youth Council Prayer Breakfast will be held 8 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Ave. Dr. Evelyn Gamble-Hilton is advertised as featured speaker, with youth speakers Madison McCollar and Thomas James also on the program. A $10 donation is requested for this event.