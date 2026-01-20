MLK observance service inspires, warms hearts on chilly Boro day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time of reflection — a time when America recalls the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a servant leader who put his fellow man's needs above his own to provide the world with an example of what organized compassion looks like.

The annual 2026 MLK Jr. Day in Statesboro presented a number of challenges, from the frigid weather conditions locally to the looming narrative being told in America today, where the very fabric of MLK's legacy is under attack. Despite the odds, in Statesboro, the day served as a reminder that Dr. King's dream still resonates, leaving a trail for youth of today to traverse into the future.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities are a time when the community gathers as a family, and storytelling about times past is bartered for smiles and laughter. During this time of observation, the day is always concluded in a space where King found solace — the church. For years, Elm Street Church of God has been the site of this culminating service in Statesboro.

The service started with selections from the gospel-singing group "I Am," which uplifted the church into a joyful stratosphere. Following, Ressie Fuller gave a call to order and welcomed attendees to the observance service, and the program proceeded with the African-American National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Originally written as a poem by former NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, the hymn was adopted by the NAACP in 1919 as a celebration of the African American history of struggle, faith and perseverance.

Members of the gospel-singing group "I Am" warm up their voices for praise and worship ahead of the MLK Jr. Day observance service at Elm Street Church of God on Monday, Jan. 19. (Brantley Simmons/special)



Statesboro first lady Adrianne McCollar introduced her husband, the mayor, in a manner that only a person who sees firsthand the toils of a leader of a social movement could.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar, the grand marshal of the 2026 parade, said: "Now is not the time to be sitting on the sidelines. We need you in this work."

The program was sustained like the cadence of an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) band by the keynote speaker, Dr. Francys Johnson, who stressed the importance of King's legacy by examining the state of African Americans during King's era and today's problems.

As the program ended, parade awards and recognitions were given by Keith Wilkey: in third place, Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church; in second place, the Original First African Baptist Church; and in first place, the City of David Assembly.

Dr. LaVonda Jones followed, awarding attorney Renata Newbill-Jallow the Alethia Lewis Award. Minister Thomas L. James and Yevette McCall gave the membership appeal and final remarks as a soulful version of "We Shall Overcome" was delivered by the congregation.

As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King quoted, "Faith is taking the first step when you don't see the staircase" — a North Star for the future.

Brantley Simmons is a middle school teacher for Bulloch County Schools and a freelance contributor to the Statesboro Herald.