Mims offers listening skills, continuity in bid to keep BOE seat in District 7

Heather Mims, mother of five students, including two who have now graduated, was elected to the Bulloch County Board of Education from District 7 four years ago after previous service as a substitute teacher, appointed school council member and volunteer.

Now she hopes to stay on the board as two other candidates, Lisa Deloach and Joe Glisson, also seek the seat. The race will be decided either this Tuesday or in an Aug. 11 runoff between the two top vote-getters.

Mims is in her second consecutive year as the Board of Education’s vice chair, chosen for that role by the other members. Her first year on the board, she served with school and community representatives on the E-SPLOST committee, prioritizing school needs for Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding.

“I just want to continue to be the voice for the kids, the teachers, the parents and those in the community that I've built those relationships with and help to make our school board and our school system the best it can possibly be,” she said in a phone interview.

Who she is

Born in Bulloch County, Mims graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1995. She then completed a two-year diploma program in accounting at Ogeechee Tech.

Her husband, Greg Mims, is service manager at Thermo King’s Statesboro facility.

Their oldest child graduated from Georgia Cyber Academy. Their second-oldest graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School last month. This fall, the three younger Mims children will be a junior at SEB High, an eighth-grader at SEB Middle School and a fifth-grader at Nevils Elementary School.

Heather Mims still volunteers some in the schools, with projects such as the annual Christmas Shop at Nevils.

She previously served as president and vice president of local WoodmenLife Chapter 158 and remains a member. Volunteers from the chapter worked with the school system to help establish the countywide We Can Fight Hunger food drive and have also purchased supplies and other items for schools in need.

Otherwise an at-home parent, Mims has recently started doing some DoorDash delivery driving.

Candidate Q&A

Statesboro Herald: Why are you seeking to keep this school board seat and why should voters in District 7 choose you?

Mims: “I still feel like I have a lot to offer in my position on the board. I'm a good listener and I try to listen to the concerns of my constituents and other community members and then gather those thoughts and put them together with my own to convey those concerns as accurately as possible to the superintendent, to those at the central office who if they don't have the answers they can find the answers. … I'm always open to listen to those concerns.

“I've built many relationships with teachers who feel very comfortable speaking to me about the challenges they face, and they have lots of good suggestions. …

“And I also feel that the ability to give as well as receive constructive criticism is a really important quality for a healthy school board, and I believe we do have that….”

Statesboro Herald: What do you think the school system's priorities should be going into 2021?

Mims: “Some of the biggest things that I feel are priorities are maintaining the teacher pay, maintaining our great teachers that we have and keeping them here in this county; safety is always a huge priority; and I think with the COVID coming into play, the ability to make the at-home learning a little better.”

She suggested that the school system needs to improve online learning for children who have access while also finding new ways to teach those “who would be more well-suited in the classroom.”

“So we're just going to have to really focus on how to reach every child and their needs in this pandemic that we're in,” Mims said.

Statesboro Herald: How will you, as a board member, support the work of the superintendent, staff and teachers and hold them accountable?

Mims: “I support the work of the superintendent, staff, and teachers by lifting them up in prayer and encouraging them to continue doing a great job. Whenever I have a concern about the way a situation might seem, I ask questions and usually get the answers I'm looking for quickly and in great detail.

“Many times people's perspectives of things are quite different because of a lack of knowledge. I think that many times the perspective of a lack of accountability is directly linked to just not knowing the whole story.”