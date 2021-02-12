Millen men arrested for Nov. 2020 Boro homicide

Following three months of conducting search warrants and following numerous leads, Statesboro Police announced the arrests Thursday of two Millen men for the murder of Morice Shriggs in November 2020.

Capt. Jared Akins said the more-than-two-month investigation led by Senior Det. Dustin Cross resulted in the arrests of Ladarian Golfin, 22, and Immanuel Hendrix, 22. Golfin and Hendrix are accused of shooting Shriggs, 19, on Nov. 27, 2020. His body was found off Rucker Lane in Statesboro.

Akins said the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and additional arrests are anticipated in the case.

Officers and deputies of the Millen Police Department, Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, and Screven County Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives in working the case. Golfin and Hendrix were transported to the Bulloch County Jail where they remain pending further judicial action.

Anyone with further information should contact Det. Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.