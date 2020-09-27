Mill Creek kindergartener Amayah Moore to compete in national pageant

A 5-year-old, kindergarten student at Mill Creek Elementary will compete for the national title of USA National Jr. Princess, as well as a $5,000 scholarship.

As the reigning Georgia Jr. Princess, Amayah Moore will travel to Disney World in Orlando in November for the USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant. Representing Georgia, Moore will compete along with young girls from across the United States in evening gown, interview and a runway fashion show event. Also, she will showcase her passion for dance in the talent portion of the pageant.

Moore was crowned 2020 USA National Miss Georgia Jr. Princess in January, and has been finding ways to serve the community. During these unprecedented times, she has helped in making craft cards, drawing and coloring pictures, and sending them to residents in nursing homes.

Moore helped collect gently worn women and children clothes of all sizes to donate to the Statesboro women’s shelter, Safe Haven. She is helping promote the USA National Miss national platform, Crown Cares, which creates a respectful environment in schools in support of anti-bullying.

Moore’s parents are Vincent and Kimberly Moore and she has a sister, Kamera.

Awarding six prestigious national titles, USA National Miss has awarded nearly $1 million in cash, prizes and full ride college scholarships since 2010.

“USA National Miss combines all the beauty and excitement of pageantry with the glamour and energy of a runway fashion show – while recognizing the personal achievement, community involvement and academic excellence of young women all across the USA,” said USA National Miss Founder Jackie Watson.

In preparing for her trip to Disney World on Nov. 22, Amayah said she is keeping busy in Kindergarten and participating in activities: cheer, gymnastics, dance and piano lessons.

“I am counting down the days to the USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant at the most magical place on earth,” she said.

For more information on USA National Miss, go to www.UsaNationalMiss.com.

For more information on Crown Cares, go to www.CrownCares.org