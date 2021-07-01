Military academy applications now available from Rep. Allen

Congressman Rick Allen, who represents Bulloch County as part of Georgia District 12, announced that Military Academy nomination applications for 2021 are now available on his website for prospective students.

“One of the greatest privileges as your congressman is having the opportunity to nominate qualified young men and women to our nation’s service academies, and I’m excited to share that the 2021 application is now live,” Allen said.

“I encourage any student who may be interested in attending one of our nation’s service academies to look on my website for more information and start the packet as soon as possible, as this is not a process to be taken lightly. I’m so proud to share that last year was the most applicants my office has ever received, and I look forward to nominating more bright students to our U.S. Military Academies.”

The Military Academy Nomination packet must be received in Allen’s office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 to be considered for the class of 2026.

For questions or more information about the nominations process, students can visit Allen’s website or contact his Service Academy Coordinator, Paul Lynch, at Paul.Lynch@mail.house.gov.