Michael Twisdale named 2026 Instructor of the Year at OTC

Business Technology instructor Michael Twisdale was named recently Ogeechee Technical College’s 2026 Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction recipient.

Twisdale received the honor at OTC’s annual Fall Faculty and Staff Professional Development Day held in November in the Jack Hill Building on the campus.

The Rick Perkins Award is an annual, statewide competition that honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s most outstanding instructors. Started in 1991, the award recognizes instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through service, innovation and leadership in their field.

“Winning the Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award is incredibly humbling and validates what I've always believed: that being a mentor to adult learners who are balancing so much in their lives is not just a job, but a calling,” Twisdale said.

As enrollment continues to grow in the Technical College System of Georgia, Twisdale said he understands the important role he plays in shaping the future of the local economy.

“This recognition motivates me to continue pushing boundaries in technical education and advocating for every student who walks through our doors, he said.”

“Michael brings a level of professionalism and passion to the classroom that resonates deeply with his students,” said OTC President Lori Durden. “He has a gift for making complex business concepts accessible and engaging, and he consistently goes above and beyond to support student success both inside and outside the classroom.”

Twisdale has worked with businesses for 23 years, including Holiday Inn, Marriott and Sheraton, among others, and was the instructor for the Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management Program for four years.

He said he is “dedicated and determined” to mentor all students to become successful in their business careers.

Following OTC’s nomination, Twisdale will interview in the state Technical College regional competition in Tifton on Feb. 24. If selected as one of three finalists from the region, he will move on to compete for the state title the week of April 20-23 in Atlanta.



