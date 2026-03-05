Metaplant welcomes its own fire truck

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America held a traditional “wet down ceremony” recently to celebrate the arrival of its new fire truck for the on site Emergency Response Team.

According to a release from Hyundai, “the event marked an important step in enhancing the facility’s emergency response capabilities and strengthening overall safety readiness.”

Located in Ellabell on a 2,500-acre site just off Interstate 16, the Metaplant commenced production operations in August 2024. The first vehicle, a Hyundai IONIQ 5, rolled off the assembly line in October 2024 and continued in March 2025 with the addition of the IONIQ 9. About 1,500 workers currently are on site and that number is expected to reach more than 8,000 by 2031.

The wet down tradition dates back to the era of horse drawn fire wagons, when crews washed down their equipment after returning from a call. When a new engine arrived, firefighters sprayed it with water to mark its introduction into service.

HMGMA Meta Pros at the "wet down ceremony" gather to commemorate the arrival of the first fire engine.



HMGMA honored the same history as Meta Pros, Metaplant CEO Tony Heo, and members of the Emergency Response Team took part in the ceremonial washing of the new apparatus.

“Our investment in this fire engine reflects our focus on safety and our responsibility to everyone who works here, and it represents the kind of strong safety culture we are committed to growing as HMGMA continues to expand,” Heo said.

The new truck is equipped with modern firefighting and rescue technology that supports rapid response, fire suppression, medical emergencies and hazard control.

“Having dedicated equipment on site allows the Emergency Response Team to act quickly while maintaining close coordination with Bryan County emergency services,” the release stated.

The Metaplant’s Emergency Response Team, which is operated by Southern Industrial Protection and supports emergency response around the clock, is comprised of first responders trained in medical, fire and spill response, and equipped with specialized skills, including retrieval from heights, hot work support and confined space operations.

Adding a dedicated apparatus will give the team the ability to respond more efficiently and operate more safely during the critical first minutes of an emergency, the release stated.

“Our team is committed to building a safe and resilient workplace, and this new fire truck strengthens the resources we rely on to protect our Meta Pros, our first responders, and our site,” said Jordan Blazer, head of Environmental Health and Safety.