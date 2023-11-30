Metaplant to hold job fair at OTC December 6

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will hold a job fair Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Ogeechee Technical College.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the main Joseph Kennedy Building on the OTC campus.

According to Hyundai Motor Group, recruiters from the Metaplant will be on site to discuss available positions, on-job training, company benefits and to help attendees learn about starting a career. And, for those with experience, growing their career in the manufacturing facility.

At the fair, the Metaplant is seeking applicants in three areas: production, equipment maintenance, and stamping die maintenance. Production team members start at $22.40 per hour, while maintenance team members start at $30.70 per hour.



