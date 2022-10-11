Meredith Lyman, Krista Girardeau named employees of the month at EGRMC

Meredith Lyman, OR Supply Chain Technician, was named East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s July 2022 Employee of the Month.

Also, Krista Girardeau, Women's Pavilion Clinical Coordinator, was named Employee of the Month for August.

Lyman has been at EGRMC for almost eight years.

Lyman was nominated by her colleagues for her great attitude, dedication, responsiveness and commitment to providing quality service and her attitude while supporting fellow surgery team members.

One nomination describes Lyman as, “one of the most helpful workers at the hospital. She has worked in endoscopy, central scheduling and materials management and has done a fantastic job in each department. I am always glad to see her name on the schedule when I am on call. Meredith gets stuff done!"

A colleague stated, “You never have to worry about things. Meredith is always pleasant, understanding and does not complain. She's thorough, smart and dependable. Every department needs a Meredith. She's always willing to pick up any task asked of her.”

“Meredith is a valuable asset to our team," EGRMC CEO, Stephen Pennington said. “Meredith has dedicated her time and her energy to EGRMC. Meredith models our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”

August Employee of the Month Krista Girardeau has been at EGRMC 29 years.

Krista Girardeau, center holding plaque, stands with fellow employees at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was named the hospital's Employee of the Month for August.



Girardeau was nominated by her colleagues for her great sense of ownership, dedication, responsiveness and commitment to providing quality service and her positive attitude while supporting her fellow Women's Pavilion team members.

One nomination describes Girardeau as, “the epitome of 'customer service.' When the customer is the patient, she is responsive, caring, and goal oriented. When the customer is a staff member, she is fair, courteous, and firm. She is organized in her approach, always has the best interest in mind and doesn't quit until the problem is resolved."

Marti Carr, Director of the Women's Pavilion said, “Krista is an amazing NICU nurse and has learned quickly how to fill in the gaps as needed. She is a pillar of strength and resources for the entire Women's Pavilion team."

"Krista is a vital asset to our team," Pennington said. “Krista's dedication is evident every day. We are fortunate to have Krista modeling our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient."