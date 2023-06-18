Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

Wednesday — June 21 — will be the first official day of summer, but for me, it officially began on May 30 with the start of the summer semester. I’m in the third week of culinary school and it’s going well so far, especially because I've been awarded two scholarships to complete my education: the Career Advancement Program scholarship and the Savannah Technical College Faculty & Staff scholarship. It feels great to be back at it. I’m taking two in-person classes and two online classes, learning about the Fundamentals of Restaurant Operations, Nutrition and Menu Development, and the hospitality industry. Four days a week, I suit up in my white chef’s coat, houndstooth pants, and nonslip, anti-skid shoes, and head out to school.

My classes are mostly lecture based, with light work in the kitchen. One of my first hands-on projects had to do with fermentation and pickling, both ancient food preservation methods. I made two mason jars full: one with sliced lemons and fresh basil, and another with fresh green beans, carrots, radishes, garlic, fresh thyme, red pepper flakes and pink peppercorns. A salt solution was poured over the top of each, and time will tell how they turn out. As part of the assignment, we had to create a menu featuring our preserved items, and I came up with a three-course dinner menu: Goat Cheese Crostini, Pasta al Preserved Limone (pasta with lemon and parmesan) and Preserved Lemon Tea Cake. During this semester, my classmates and I have also practiced how to properly prepare a formal place setting for a five-course meal (so many utensils!), how to present, uncork, recork and seal wine and champagne, and methods of carrying multiple dishes at once without spilling the sauce. If you’re on Facebook, be sure to follow me by liking the Some Kinda Good Facebook page, as I share fun videos and photos from class often.

This summer, my book deadline for “Unique Eats and Eateries of Savannah” is also fast approaching. I’ve been laser focused on writing every day, and have been so inspired by the chefs and business owners I’ve met. Some have trained with James Beard award-winning chefs, and others have never stepped foot in culinary school and learned all of their know-how in the field. It has been amazing to hear their stories and to learn from them, especially while I’m in the midst of culinary school myself. It is an exciting time of learning, growth and synergy, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make my own luck.

On June 26, I’m visiting Golden Isles Olive Oil at the Market Place on St. Simons Island to help launch the Georgia chapter of the Women’s Food Alliance (WFA), a professional organization with a diverse cohort of 150 members representing 18 varied categories of the hospitality industry. WFA cultivates and advances networking, education and collaboration for women in the culinary and hospitality industry in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia region, and I’m delighted to be on the advisory board. If you’re interested in learning more, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Also, if you’re in the Savannah area June 30, I’ll be doing a book signing featuring my first book, “Some Kinda Good,” at Savannah Taste Experience Food Tours, 108 West Broughton, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. I’ll be serving samples of the spicy pimento cheese recipe featured in the book, and would be so happy to see you there. I’m wishing all the dads a Happy Father’s Day, especially mine, Joe W. Faulk III. I hope it’s relaxing and, of course, Some Kinda Good. Until next time!

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.