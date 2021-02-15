McCollar to assess ‘State of City’ amid Tuesday council sessions

Mayor Jonathan McCollar plans to give his 2021 State of the City speech Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the usual time of the month’s second regular Statesboro City Council meeting.

That meeting – with steps toward major improvements to two parks and a preliminary vote on a property maintenance code on the agenda – will then follow the mayor’s speech. The after-5:30 p.m. regular session will conclude a series of three public meetings in the City Hall council chambers set to start with a work session on multiple topics at 3 p.m.

Mayor Pro Tem Paulette Chavers, the District 2 council member, is slated to deliver an introduction and Pastor Taylor Lewis Guthrie Hartman of the First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro an invocation before the mayor’s 5:30 p.m. remarks.

Because of COVID-19 distancing restrictions, seating will be limited. The mayor’s speech will be streamed live on the “City of Statesboro” Facebook page and then uploaded to the city’s YouTube channel the following day, said city Public Information Officer Layne Phillips.

The 3 p.m. mayor and council work session will feature annual reports of the Statesboro Police Department by SPD Chief Mike Broadhead and the Statesboro Fire Department by SFD Chief Tim Grams. Planning and Development Director Kathy Field is scheduled to present information on the Downtown Master Plan and the International Property Maintenance Code, or IPMC.

Park projects

Then, at 4:30 p.m. the mayor and council members and other Urban Redevelopment Agency members are slated to reconvene as the city’s new URA board. Items slated for votes include a bond resolution and a contract between the city and the URA to obtain financing for improvements to the Luetta Moore and Grady Street parks.

Finally, the 5:30 p.m. regular session agenda includes, besides the first-reading vote on adopting the IPMC as a city law, several proposed actions toward those two park projects, estimated to cost about $4 million.

One of those steps is approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Bulloch County to commit Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue – $1 million from the county’s share and $1.1 million from Statesboro’s share over five years – to the projects. Other proposed resolutions would empower the URA board to issue the bonds.