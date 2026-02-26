Mayor's 'State of City’ welcomes 'responsible growth'

In his 2026 State of the City speech, delivered Tuesday evening from the stage of the Emma Kelly Theater, Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, re-elected last November to a third term, gave an upbeat, business-friendly assessment of a city with a workday population said to be topping 100,000.

In a brief introduction noting that Statesboro was a 2025 All-America City finalist, he identified “responsible growth” as a goal. McCollar went on to advance themes familiar from his previous eight years in office, touting investments in a housing rehabilitation program, the Food Bank, a public bus system, a park and programs for youth.

What follows are excerpts, not verbatim from the 20-minute speech as uttered, but from the script obtained in advance from City Hall. It includes his section titles, which he did not voice.

“Good evening. As we gather here tonight, I’m pleased to share with you all that the State of the City of Statesboro is strong.

“In 2025, our community demonstrated what is possible when vision is matched with action. We were named a 2025 All-America City Finalist, placing Statesboro among the top 20 communities nationwide for civic innovation and collaboration. That recognition was not about a single program or a single leader.

"It was about partnership. It reflected residents, educators, entrepreneurs, first responders, faith leaders, students, and public servants choosing to move forward together.

“This year, development investment surpassed $130 million. Voters reaffirmed confidence in our direction. Our momentum is real. And it is measurable.

“But growth alone is not the goal. Responsible growth is.”





Economic Strength & Business Momentum

“Statesboro continues to distinguish itself as a place where opportunity thrives.

“In 2025, we were ranked among the Top 25 Small Cities to Start a Business in the nation. We were selected as Georgia Power’s first Retail Ready Community. By year’s end, we had 1,109 active business licenses, including 195 new licenses issued in 2025 alone.

“Behind those numbers are real stories. Entrepreneurs taking risks. Families opening storefronts. Young professionals deciding to build their futures here. …

“This year, we achieved another 1.2% reduction in poverty. When this administration came into office, poverty in our city stood at 53%. Today, it stands at 36%.

“That is not rhetoric. That is not theory. That is measurable progress. …”

“We did not accept the idea that poverty was permanent. We invested in housing. We strengthened workforce pipelines. We revitalized neighborhoods. We partnered with nonprofits, educators, and employers. …

“We are also working closely with the Bulloch County Development Authority to bring new jobs to our community — through traditional infrastructure investments that prepare sites, strengthen utilities, and improve transportation access — and through more creative approaches that focus on enhancing the quality of life for the people who call Statesboro home. Because today’s workforce does not just choose jobs. They choose communities. They choose walkability, green space, housing options, arts, recreation, and a sense of belonging.

“Statesboro is a regional economic center serving our surrounding counties. A recent study found our daytime population exceeds 100,000 people. That means our infrastructure, our businesses, and our public safety systems support not just residents, but a broader regional economy. …”





Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization

“…This year, we celebrated the ribbon cutting of Bryant’s Landing, transforming the former Julia P. Bryant School into quality, affordable housing for residents 55 and older. And we are celebrating that Bryant’s Landing will soon expand with an additional 50 affordable units for families.

“We were awarded a $1.37 million CHIP grant from the Department of Community Affairs to support the construction of nine new affordable homes—the first such award for our City in more than two decades.

“Through our ongoing housing rehabilitation program, 45 homes were upgraded to extend their lifespan and improve energy efficiency. In seven cases where homes were beyond repair, we used interest from grants to build entirely new homes for those citizens. …”





Feeding Families, Strengthening Hope

“This year, we celebrated the completion of Phase II of the Statesboro Food Bank expansion—a 12,000-square-foot facility that means more families fed and more neighbors supported.

“The City committed $930,000 in American Rescue Plan funding. Bulloch County partnered with an additional $826,000. Together, we made a united investment in food security. …”





Public Safety & Preparedness

“You cannot have a prosperous city without it being a safe city.

“In October, we broke ground on Fire Station Number 3—the first new fire station in nearly 25 years. Our Fire Department added a 100-foot aerial platform truck to serve multi-story structures. In 2025, firefighters responded to 1,390 incidents.

“Our Police Department handled nearly 49,000 calls for service and made 1,722 arrests. They continue leveraging advanced technology to solve serious crimes and locate missing persons. …”





Infrastructure & Transportation

“Statesboro Area Transit delivered more than 46,000 rides this year, connecting residents to jobs, healthcare, and education.

“From Blue Mile Phase II planning to roundabouts, drainage improvements, and sidewalk expansions, we are building infrastructure for the next generation. …”





Development & Strategic Growth

“Statesboro is not growing by accident. We are growing by design.

“In 2025, the City issued 884 building permits, including 277 commercial and 607 residential. Those projects represent more than $130 million in total investment—over 61 million in commercial development and nearly 69 million in residential construction. …”





Quality of Life & Community Investment

“Growth must enhance quality of life.

“In 2025, the City began construction on a $1.2 million renovation of Whitesville Park. The Downtown Live concert series returned for its third season. We hosted our inaugural City Christmas Tree Lighting at the Statesboro Art Park, creating a new tradition for families. …”





Investing in Our Youth

“ … In 2025, Our Statesboro Village Builders program reached more than 1,700 children through literacy initiatives and distributed over 2,000 books. Thirty young leaders traveled to Washington, D.C. for civic immersion. Youth Council members unveiled the Chess Park on the McTell Trail. …

“We as a city are investing heavily in the future of our youth. But let us pause for a moment and talk about something foundational — childhood literacy. …”





… About This Moment

“… True leadership understands that when you step into public service, you step into responsibility—to all of the people. Not just those who voted for you. Not just those who agree with your ideology. All of the people.

“Leadership is not the weaponization of resources based on loyalty. It is the fair and principled deployment of resources based on need.

“Leadership is not performance. It is stewardship. …”





Closing Vision

“Statesboro is at a defining moment.

“We are growing thoughtfully. Investing strategically. Partnering regionally. Constructing not only roads and buildings, but opportunity and hope. The work ahead will require continued collaboration, discipline, and vision. …

“The best days for the City of Statesboro are not behind us. They are being built right now.

“Thank you, and may God continue to bless the City of Statesboro and the people who call it home.”



