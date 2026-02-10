Mayor's annual 'State of the City' address set for Feb. 24

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar will host his 2026 State of the City address on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. inside the Emma Kelly Theater.

Over the past six years, McCollar has highlighted the city's achievements from the previous year in the address and spoke about the goals for the year ahead.

"This year's State of the City is about taking an honest look at where we are and how we got here," McCollar said in a release from the city. "Over the last several years, this community has experienced meaningful progress and that progress did not happen by accident. It is the result of strategic investment, strong partnerships and a commitment to long-term outcomes."

During the address, McCollar said he would highlight economic growth, infrastructure improvements, public safety, housing investment and a continued focus on strengthening its housing market.

"We are seeing sustained investment across the city, from infrastructure to housing to economic development," McCollar said. "Those investments are shaping Statesboro into a stronger, more resilient community and positioning us to continue growing as a regional economic hub."

Looking ahead, the mayor said he would outline the city's role as an expanding economic hub while emphasizing the responsibility to support the most vulnerable residents.

"The future of this city is very clear," McCollar said. "Statesboro's role as an economic center will continue to grow, but growth must be balanced with compassion. We must continue addressing housing needs, food scarcity and the support systems that help our most vulnerable neighbors remain stable and secure."

Light refreshments will be served following the program. Members of the public are invited to attend.

For anyone who cannot attend, the address will be live-streamed to the City of Statesboro Government Facebook page and uploaded to the city's YouTube channel the following day.