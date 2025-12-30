Mayor McCollar named grand marshal for 2026 MLK parade

Being the first African American mayor of Statesboro requires a lot of responsibility — a creative mindset, a stoic position that is still welcoming, a voice that is genuine yet can still be heard. Mayor Jonathan McCollar is the heart of Statesboro, and he has been selected by the NAACP as the grand marshal for the 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, which is set for Monday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. in downtown Statesboro.

During a reception held last week for Mayor McCollar, family and community stakeholders, including local NAACP president Yvette McCall and MLK parade chairman Keith Wilkey, shared sentiments about why such a moment is important.

"It's an important time for us to honor the legacy of Dr. King," Wilkey said. "What he did so many years ago still reverberates with us today. It's important for our communities not to forget the past. This parade is a rallying point for the community to empower and strengthen each other."

McCall expanded on Wilkey's thoughts: "We've seen so many things rolling back, I think it's important that these young people understand the sacrifices made for them."

She even voiced her frustration with her own son not fully understanding what Dr. King did, explaining that the community cannot sit down on this moment. Randy Gunter and attorney Renata Newbill-Jallow listen to speeches given during the NAACP grand marshal reception. (BRANTLEY SIMMONS/special)

Statesboro attorney Francys Johnson was the first to speak at the reception, followed by the mayor's daughter Madison McCollar. She discussed his great-grandmother's influence on his life and how her father has embodied her motto — "If you want to get ahead in life, help somebody."

Following his daughter's lead, the mayor hugged Madison.

McCollar expressed his gratitude by delivering an acceptance speech that acknowledged the severity of the political climate, recapping the past 18 months.

"As a student of this movement, I must tell the truth," he said. "This work has never been done in a collective rest. It has always been done in shifts. There is no collective pause button for justice. The movement does not end because an election is lost. The work does not stop because we are tired. The responsibility does not disappear because the moment is painful. It passes like a relay, from one set of hands to another."

The mayor referred to Dr. King in his response about dealing with misinformation.

"Silence is not neutrality, it's permission," he said. "This is why Dr. King warned us about the fierce urgency of now. The fierce urgency of now tells us that these are not separate crises; they are one moral crisis."

Following his speech, McCollar was presented with a sash from the NAACP, which his wife, Adrianne McCollar, placed on him.

Attorney Renata Newbill-Jallow exhibited her appreciation by performing "Strong Men," a poem by Sterling A. Brown.

Brantley Simmons is a middle school teacher for Bulloch County Schools and a freelance contributor to the Statesboro Herald.