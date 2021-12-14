Mayor to host public town hall event on Saturday

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar will host a community town hall event on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon inside City Hall.

“This town hall is an opportunity for our community to ask questions and get answers,” McCollar said. “It’s a chance for me to share the exciting projects that the City of Statesboro is currently working on, receive feedback from residents and business owners, and provide a place for open, friendly discourse amongst neighbors.”

McCollar said it’s important the community believe they have a voice and will be heard.

“I want our citizens, business owners, and community partners to know that they have a forum to share their concerns, questions, and even praises,” McCollar said. “This is their city and all the work that myself, the Statesboro City Council, and City staff do is ultimately for them.”

Attendees of the town hall event can expect to hear updates on several of the city’s ongoing projects such as infrastructure improvements, the housing rehabilitation program, public transit buses, the Blue Mile streetscape project and the recently passed referendum on liquor package sales.

After providing the project updates, McCollar will hold a question and answer session. Light refreshments will be served.