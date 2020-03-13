Mayor: City to suspend water, gas disconnections

Mayor Jonathan McCollar announced Friday that the City of Statesboro will suspend utility disconnections on water and gas services in response to a growing threat to public safety as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the nation.

A release from the city said the suspension of disconnections would start Monday and last two weeks, unless an extension is deemed necessary.

"The health and safety of our citizens is our number one priority," McCollar said. "During this critical time, washing your hands and maintaining proper hygiene are some of the most effective ways to defend yourself against the virus. We want to ensure that everyone in our community has access to water and that we are doing all we can to keep Statesboro safe."

The mayor encouraged citizens to monitor utility account balances. Balances will continue to accrue during this time and can be paid online at municipalonlinepayments.com/statesboroga/, by phone at (833) 262-590, or in person at City Hall.

At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Statesboro or Bulloch County. However, the city continues to monitor the situation and make preparations should the virus reach the area, the release said.