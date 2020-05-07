May 1 Brooklet fire determined to be arson

Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 1 at an unoccupied Bulloch County residence was intentionally set.

The fire appears to have been set inside a bedroom of the home located at 1331 Old Thorn Pond Road in Brooklet.

“The electrical service in the 13-year-old, 1,056 square-foot home has been cut off since June of 2019 and it has been in foreclosure since February of 2019,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 800-282-5804.”

Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Bulloch County Fire Department with this investigation.