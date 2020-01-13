Marlene McAlhany named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Marlene McAlhany, Lead Med Tech in the Laboratory at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, its Employee of the Month for December.

“Marlene began her career at EGRMC right after college. She knows the laboratory inside and out, and her knowledge is greatly valued by her colleagues. Even though she is in a leadership position, she gets up early and arrives at work at 5 a.m. to process the laboratory's largest workload of the day.

"Quiet and reserved by nature, Marlene never puts herself in the spotlight, but is steadfast and remarkably dedicated to the success of the hospital.

"She is a pillar here and loved by employees from all across the facility. I would like to see her recognized for her values and commitment to quality for so many years."

"We are proud to honor Marlene as Employee of Month, and thank her for her commitment to excellence, compassionate spirit, professionalism, and dedication to this hospital and her patients," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.