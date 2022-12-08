Marketing leader to speak at GS commencement

The global vice president of marketing for IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies will be the speaker for Georgia Southern’s Winter Commencement Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Liz Crisafi, who graduated from Georgia Southern in 1995, will deliver her remarks at the 2 p.m. ceremony in Paulson Stadium.

Approximately 2,100 students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees this semester during ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah. Candidates have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.

Each ceremony will be livestreamed to the commencement page on the university’s website and the GS Facebook page.

Crisafi leads IHG’s suite of 17 global hotel brands, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Holiday Inn and Six Senses, as well as creating marketing strategies across digital, loyalty and partnerships for more than 6,000-plus hotels worldwide.

She is consistently recognized as an integrated marketing pioneer, successfully blending data, creativity and customer relevancy to create best in class campaigns.

After earning a bachelor’s in communication arts with an emphasis in broadcasting from Georgia Southern, Crisafi worked her way up to senior leadership positions at Kimberly-Clark, Ogilvy & Mather, Discovery Communications and Eastman Kodak Company.

She joined IHG in 2014. Under her leadership, IHG has cemented its place as one of the most beloved hotel companies in the world by developing breakthrough marketing, launching a newly revamped loyalty program and helping introduce a half-dozen new hotel brands in the last five years.

In 2021, Crisafi was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to sit on the Georgia Tourism Foundation Board, with a goal of expanding Georgia’s tourism and making it a sought-after travel destination. As well, she serves on the advisory board of Brand Innovators and has been recognized as one of the “Top 100 Women To Watch in Brand Marketing.” She was also recognized by Dress for Success Atlanta in 2021 for its annual “Women of Power” designation.

Also, Crisafi volunteers her time to give back to underserved communities in Atlanta and spends countless hours fundraising to support local music and arts organizations in her community.



