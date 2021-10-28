Many Halloween events on tap for witches, goblins

With Halloween coming up on Sunday, there are several events prior to Oct. 31 that will allow children and adults to put on their costumes and fill their bags with candy.



Also, both the city of Statesboro and Bulloch County have asked families to do their door-to-door trick or treating in local neighborhoods on Halloween evening from 6–8 p.m.

First up, the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Trick or Treat event on Thursday at the Ag Complex. The festivities will run from 5–8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Statesboro Family YMCA will hold its 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4–6 p.m.

Local businesses and organizations will fill trunks with candies and goodies as kids and families drive through and pick out their favorites. Costumes are optional and face masks are encouraged.

The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event is designed to provide community members with a safe alternative to door-to- door trick or treating, said Hannah Beggs, Fitness and Membership Director for the Y.

“I love this event, it is so great to see all of the amazing families and see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” she said. “Last year we had 25 community organizations decorate their trunks and provide candy to over 700 kids. I am looking forward to the overwhelming community support again this year.”

Organizations or businesses that are interested in decorating a trunk and passing out candy may contact Beggs at hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org or call the Statesboro YMCA at (912) 225-1962.

Organizations are asked to bring at least six bags of candy with them. The business or organization with the best decorated truck will receive a YMCA gift bask with a free 1-month YMCA membership. Located at 409 Clairborne Ave., the Statesboro Family YMCA is open Monday –Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday noon–6 p.m.





Ag Complex event

The family-friendly event at the Ag Complex will have a large candy trail, games, train rides, inflatables, horseback rides and more.

For this event, patrons are asked to park in the marked areas. Staff will be available to direct parking. Also, a shuttle bus will run to the arena from various lots.

“We advise all those attending to please not park in the school parking lots across the street and to please use caution in the area,” said event coordinator Kimberly Sharpe. “The event will be held rain or shine.”

Trick or Treat at the Ag Complex is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Coca-Cola, Via Media, Home2Suites Statesboro, Statesboro Golf Carts and Crazy Nick’s Inflatables. For a complete event lineup, visit www.bullochrec.com or call (912) 764-5637.