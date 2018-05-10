Man shot in domestic spat

A lingering dispute between two Portal-area men erupted Monday evening when one shot the other in the hip.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Moore Road residence in the Portal area around 5:45 p.m. Monday after someone reported a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Deputies arrested Robert Lorenzo Lee, 25, on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens. The victim, Shane Reese, 30, reportedly walked away from the scene afterward and went to a relative’s home nearby, according to law enforcement and radio dispatcher conversations heard over police scanner during the incident. Hutchens said he suffered a non-life-threatening wound, was “conscious and alert,” and was treated at a hospital for the injury. There were no other victims.

Lee and Reese had been involved in a previous dispute, which apparently spilled over Monday evening when Reese came to Lee’s home to continue the fight. During the continued argument, Lee shot Reese once with a revolver, Hutchens said.

Lee was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and booked on the charges. He remains without bond as he awaits further court hearings according to jail records.

