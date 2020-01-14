Man jailed after beating teens with pipe

A man charged with child cruelty reportedly beat his teenage sons with a metal pipe, according to police.

Tavaris Harris, 39, Bel Air Drive, was jailed Sunday on two counts of 1st-degree cruelty to children.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Statesboro police responded to a domestic dispute call at a Bel Air Drive residence, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins. “Upon arrival officers spoke with a 16 year old male who displayed visible injuries to his face.” The teen said he and his father fought after the juvenile refused to be physically punished by his father.

“A second juvenile male, aged 14, was interviewed by officers and found to have been struck using various objects, including a metal pipe, by the father,” Akins said,

Both juveniles were treated and released at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Harris was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action.