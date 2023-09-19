Man fatally shot at Bulloch mobile home park

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park off US 301 North, not far from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport.



According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 8:30 p.m. Monday from Oak Hill Mobile Home Park indicating that someone had been shot at the park.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound,” Black said in the release. “Based on witness statements at the scene, it appeared likely that gunshots were fired from Highway 301 North.”

Black said deputies and investigators stayed at the scene overnight and into the morning collecting evidence and speaking with residents.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Black said more information about the incident would be released as it becomes available.