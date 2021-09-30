Man faces multiple charges after chase ends in Candler Co.

A man is in custody in the Candler County Jail following a high speed vehicle chase that began in Laurens County and ended on foot in Candler County.

According to a release from the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle pursuit coming into the county on Interstate 16 from Laurens County. Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the interstate to assist.

While deputies were en route to assist Georgia State Patrol Troopers and Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office in the chase, deputies were notified that the vehicle pursuit had ended around mile marker 97 and gunshots were fired, according to the release from Capt. Justin Wells.

In the release, Wells said the suspect had fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. A perimeter was established and multiple law enforcement officers responded to assist following a request from the Candler Sheriff’s Office.

The response included tactical teams, canine teams, helicopters, search drones and others. An extensive ground and air search was conducted of the area and a “Code Red” alert was sent out to area residents and on social media warning citizens of the incident, Wells said.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from someone in the search area that a suspicious person had been observed. Deputies and Georgia State Patrol Troopers responded to the call.

The suspect, who was identified as Anthony McQuarters, 28, was arrested and transported to the Candler County Jail. Multiple weapons were recovered at the time of the arrest, Wells said.

“Candler County Sheriff John Miles would like to thank everyone who assisted in the dangerous incident, including our law enforcement partners and the citizens that called in the tips,” Wells said.

Agencies assisting with the incident were Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Statesboro Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Metter Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Southern University Police Department, Metter Fire Rescue, Candler County EMS and Candler County Emergency Management Agency.