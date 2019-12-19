Man charged with sexual battery

A man accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts and buttocks last November has been arrested on outstanding warrants, said Statesboro police Chief Mike Broadhead.

William Keith McCroan, of a Till Davis Road, Langston, Alabama, address, reportedly prevented a woman from leaving his Statesboro apartment Nov. 23 after she came to pick up a friend’s dog, he said.

The victim and McCroan, 24, “were acquaintances,” and when she came to get the dog, he reportedly groped her breasts and buttocks, tried to get her to have sex with him and prevented her from leaving when she denied him, he said.

Warrants were issued for McCroan’s arrest on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges. He was located and arrested Friday, then later released on bond from the Bulloch County Jail, according to jail records.