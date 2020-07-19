Man charged in Candler fire probe

A Candler County man faces charges after disturbing the scene of a fire investigation, and a woman who was with him is being sought on outstanding warrants.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's office said Ray Marvin Doyle, 50, was arrested on criminal trespass charges this week, stemming from a March 17 incident in which he and Donna Lee Reed, 63, of Lyons, were caught by an insurance investigator taking property from the scene of a fire that was still being investigated.

Reed is still wanted on the outstanding warrants for criminal trespass, said Weston Burleson, director of communications for King's office.

The investigator arrived at the scene and "discovered Doyle, along with … Reed … removing items to salvage from a mobile home that had previously burned down on March 15."

The home belonged to one of Doyle's relatives, he said.

Doyle was arrested by the Candler County Sheriff's Office and posted bond the same day, he said.

"These individuals were caught removing items and altering evidence from the scene of the fire during an ongoing investigation," King said. "This type of action harms our investigators' ability to determine the cause of a fire, and I'm pleased that this individual is now in custody."

Anyone with information on Reed's whereabouts is asked to call the Candler County Sheriff's Office at (912) 685-2568.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Candler County Sheriff's Office and the Metter Fire Department with this case, King said.