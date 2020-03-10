Man arrested in “shots fired” incident

A Clyo man was charged with aggravated assault Saturday after shots were fired at a Lanier Drive location.



No one was injured, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

After receiving a “shots fired” call on the 100 block of Lanier Drive, patrol officers spoke with witnesses who said “a group of males exited a car and fired several rounds in the direction of a second group of males and females walking down Lanier Drive,” he said. “The incident was not random and stemmed from contact between the two groups earlier at Parker’s Enzone.”

Georgia Southern University police officers assisted Statesboro police in the investigation, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Fabian Kirkland, 24, of Clyo. He was arrested after a traffic stop nearby and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation.

“Detectives are currently working to identify the other males involved in the firing of the gunshots,” Akins said. “Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Travis Kreun at (912) 764-9911.”

Kirkland was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where he will face court hearings, he said.