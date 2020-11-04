Majority of Bulloch County voters choose Trump, other Republicans

In an election where far more people voted early than on the traditional Election Day, a majority of Bulloch County voters chose President Donald Trump to remain as president instead of seeking to replace him with former Vice President Joe Biden.

But that doesn’t mean that the nation went the same way. The Statesboro Herald is publishing the unofficial local results online as available late Tuesday, not waiting for national or statewide results.

The tally of Bulloch County voters was 18,358 for Trump, the Republican, to 11,198 for Biden, the Democrat, or 61.2% to 37.3%, with 454 votes, or 1.5%, going to Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate. A majority of Bulloch County voters, 18,205 or 61.25%, also chose Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who received 10,804 votes, or 36.35% of the county total, while Libertarian Shane Hazel got 715 votes here, or 2.4%.

In the 20-candidate race for the seat held by U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, the Bulloch County totals among the three leading candidates were 8,932 for Loeffler, 7,846 for her in-party, Republican, rival Doug Collins and 6,647 for leading Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.

The Bulloch County turnout in this election was 67.4% of registered voters, which did not match the 73.5% turnout in the 2016 presidential general election as a percentage. However, the county’s number of registered voters had increased from 34,926 four years ago to 44,738 now.

So, the county’s actual number of voters in the election that ended Tuesday, 30,154, surpassed the 25,695 ballots cast in the 2016 election, and may be the most voters in a single election in the county’s history.

This time, 14,408 Bulloch voters had cast ballots during the 16 days of in-person early voting and at least 6,448 more completed absentee ballots, but fewer than 10,000 voted on Election Day.

This resulted in much shorter lines Tuesday, especially at the largest precincts, than on past presidential Election Days. Fair Precinct is the largest, with 6,335 voters, but after more than 3,300 of them voted early, only about 800 people came to vote Tuesday in the big building at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds.

The busiest time there was just after the polls opened at 7 a.m., said Fair Precinct assistant poll manager Ann Price. After that, the voter traffic was slower but steady for the rest of the day. Price had a unique perspective, since she was poll manager at Fair Precinct in 2016 and manager for early voting at the Honey Bowen Building during the six days it was open for that purpose this time around.

“I don’t think there’s any real comparison because we’ve never had early voting, that I’ve ever seen, like we had this year,” she said when asked to compare 2020 and 2016.

“It was incredible the way people turned out (at the Honey Bowen Building),” Price said. “We packed them in there, and especially the last day. But it didn’t slow down all week.”

Some other local results:

In the 12th District congressional race, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Rick Allen captured 18,785 votes to Democratic challenger Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson’s 10,650. In State House District 158, Republican incumbent state Rep. Butch Parrish received 3,018 Bulloch County votes to Democratic candidate Ann Gleason’s 2,265.

Jake Futch will continue to serve as Bulloch County coroner, after receiving 19,623 votes to challenger Jonathan Paine’s 9,747.

This story will be update and expanded for Thursday’s edition.