Maggie David joins Lee, Hill, and Johnston

Lee, Hill, and Johnston Insurors announce the addition of Maggie David to its growing team.

David joins the agency as a licensed property and casualty insurance producer, “bringing a wealth of knowledge and a passion for serving our community,” said Lee, Hill, and Johnston President Mitchell Hill.

David is a graduate of the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, where she served as a college ambassador. Her roots in agriculture, combined with her family's background in the building business, position her to understand and cater to the insurance needs of Georgia's farms, agribusinesses and construction ventures, Hill said

“With her education and experience, Maggie is well-poised to specialize in offering tailored solutions for growth in our area,” Hill said in a release from the agency. “Including both Georgia’s booming agribusiness sector and all construction related risks associated with the area’s development.

“Lee, Hill, and Johnston Insurors is not just an insurance agency. We are dedicated to investing in the communities we serve,” Hill said. “Maggie, in her capacity as a new Statesboro Chamber Ambassador, is a testament to our commitment to community engagement. She looks forward to actively participating in the community she calls home.”

David said she is ready to bring her passion for insurance and community service to her role at Lee, Hill, and Johnston. David may be contacted directly at maggie@lhjins.com



