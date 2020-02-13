Macon, Statesboro teens charged in SHS threats

Statesboro police charged two teens — a Statesboro girl and a boy from Macon — in the online and telephone threats made toward Statesboro High School this past week.

Maircle Ware, 17, of Johnson Street, was identified as the one who made the Snapchat post Friday, threatening that there was to be a school shooting incident.

A 15-year-old Macon boy is charged in the unrelated TextNow calling app threat Monday that made a vague reference to a bomb at the school, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

Police saturated the school Friday after the SnapChat post.

“While officers and K-9 units acted with school staff to secure the facility, detectives began the process of obtaining information from various internet service and social media platform providers,” he said.

Detectives were still investigating that threat when school staff “began receiving threatening phone calls from a suspect using the TextNow calling app” Monday, he said.

Tuesday, detectives charged Ware with one count of terroristic threats, one count of false statements and writings, and one count of disrupting a public school. A currently enrolled student at Statesboro High School, Ware was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where she is being held pending further court action, he said.

Wednesday, “detectives identified the 15-year-old juvenile residing in Macon, Ga., as having made the phone threats to SHS,” Akins said. The boy “will face a hearing in Bulloch County Juvenile Court at a later date on charges of terroristic threats and disrupting a public school.”

Statesboro High was on soft lockdown both Friday and Monday, with a short period of full lockdown Monday during a K-9 safety sweep.

There is no indication that the two SHS threats, nor any other recent school threats in Candler and Emanuel counties and at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, are related.

“At this point no evidence suggests that the two threats were linked or made in conjunction with one another,” Akins said. “Anyone with information on either is advised to contact Detective Travis Kreun at (912) 764-9911.”

He said public cooperation was helpful in the investigation and thanked “the students, parents, and staff at SHS for their patience in allowing this case to take its course.”

“Criminal investigations involve steps the public never sees, and our detectives strive to compile criminal cases which will stand the test of court. This process can’t be rushed if the prosecution is to be successful.”

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.