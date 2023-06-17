Look for the Book Bus this summer

The Bulloch County Schools Book Bus is making stops around the county this summer to provide free books to children at several school and community camps and events.

In collaboration with the Bulloch County Literacy Council, the Book Bus also will make stops at the Summer Nutrition Program sites and other special events.

Local families are invited to board the Book Bus to pick out free books for children to take home and keep.

Look for the Book Bus at the following stops:

• Saturday, June 17, 1-6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building – NAACP Juneteenth Celebration

• Monday, June 19, 8-10 a.m., at Statesboro High School – During Summer Nutrition Program pick up

• Tuesday, June 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mattie Lively Elementary – During Summer Nutrition Program

• Wednesday, June 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia P. Bryant Elem., During Summer Nutrition Program

• Thursday, June 22, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sallie Zetterower Elem. - During Summer Nutrition Program

• Monday, June 26, 8-10 a.m., Nevils Elementary School - During Summer Nutrition Program

• Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club - During the Back to School Bash

The Book Bus is part of the Literacy Council’s Bulloch READ initiative.

The Council is a collaborative group of educators, representatives from literacy organizations, business and civic organization leaders and community volunteers. Its purpose is to sustain a community collaborative that works to increase Kindergarten readiness for students from birth through Pre-Kindergarten and to support the improvement of literacy levels for all children in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Literacy Council’s Bulloch READ initiative supports literacy in these ways:

• Reading: Encourage the creation of reading nooks.

• Environment: Encourage a literacy-rich Environment.

• Access: Increase Access to books and reading resources.

• Development: Increase early brain Development.