Wake up those taste buds from hibernation at Orchid Asian Restaurant

Winter is gone, spring has sprung, and Statesboro’s Orchid Asian Restaurant has some fresh options — both old favorites and new creations — to wake up those taste buds from hibernation.

Regularly voted by locals as the best spot to enjoy Asian cuisine, Orchid offers a variety of authentic dishes to cure every craving, from hibachi meals and noodle bowls to endless kinds of sushi — both Maki sushi rolls, available in raw and cooked varieties, and Nigiri sushi, with two pieces per order.

For the perfect lunch, create your own bento box, which includes your choice of sushi or roll, fresh vegetables, a protein and a combination of sides, or try a light lunch bowl featuring your choice of protein and rice. Served from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, it’s the perfect midday meal.

For those with a bigger appetite or tickle to try something new, there are a variety of sushi combination platters, including the Sashimi Deluxe, featuring 16 pieces of sashimi — thin slices of raw fish — and your choice of a California Roll or Tuna Roll.

And on date night, the Pineapple Rice is a showstopper, featuring white or fried rice and your choice of protein, all served inside of a freshly cored pineapple. Beer and wine are offered, including popular Asian selections like hot or cold sake (rice wine), Kirin Ichiban and Sapporo (beers), and Japanese plum wine. To round out the meal, desserts include green tea ice cream, green tea cheesecake and Mochi ice cream.

Orchid owner Lan Doan takes pride in her restaurant and the outstanding customer service offered by her staff, and she is so thankful to the Boro community for their support over the years.

Located at 1525 Fair Road in Statesboro, Orchid Asian Restaurant is open Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m., and Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

For more information, find them on Facebook or call (912) 243-9101.