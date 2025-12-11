'Tis the season — for freeze protection!

Winter is here! We are already seeing some lows in the 20s, with more coming next week. Now is the time to take precautions such as protecting your faucets and pipes. We have faucet covers and heat lamps in stock. For an effective and permanent solution, check out the Freeze Miser®. This clever device will automatically start your faucet dripping at 37° (water temperature) and stop when the water warms back up.

If you are feeling cold air drafts, check doors and windows to make sure they are properly sealed. We have the weather stripping and caulk you need to close off those drafts and save money year-round. And don't forget your well pump! A little protection goes a long way.

The advantage of shopping with your hometown hardware store is simple: We live in the same climate you do. We know what works here — not “in general,” but in Georgia, and we’re proud to help neighbors maintain their homes, one season at a time.