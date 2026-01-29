Stay Safe from Accidents This Winter

As the cooler months settle in, Georgia residents know that winter here brings a unique set of challenges. While we may not experience the heavy, constant snow of our northern neighbors, the freezing temperatures, black ice and sudden shifts in weather can turn a typical drive or walk into a dangerous situation.

Here in southeast Georgia, the seasons are typically milder, but sudden cold snaps can still bring freezing temperatures. The primary risk is often related to wet roads, fog and occasional sleet or freezing drizzle, especially on bridges.

It's a time for increased awareness and preparedness. Your safety is paramount, and understanding how to navigate these conditions is the first step in protecting yourself and your family.

Essential tips for winter safety

The most common winter accidents in Georgia involve vehicle incidents due to slick roads and slip-and-fall injuries on icy or wet pavement. Here’s how you can minimize your risk:

Defensive winter driving

· Slow down: This is the most critical rule. Drive at a speed appropriate for the conditions, not the posted limit. Slick roads significantly increase stopping distance — often by nine times on ice.

· Increase following distance: Maintain a much greater distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. This gives you time to react to sudden stops without slamming on your brakes.

· Be gentle with controls: Avoid abrupt braking, acceleration or steering. Sudden movements can cause your tires to lose traction on ice or wet pavement, leading to a skid.

· Watch for black ice: Bridges, overpasses and shaded areas freeze first. They may appear wet, but are extremely slick. If you hit a patch, stay calm, ease off the accelerator, and steer gently in the direction you want to go. Avoid braking or sudden turning.

· Clear your vehicle completely: Before driving, remove all ice from your windshield, windows, roof and lights. Ice slabs flying off your roof are a serious hazard to other drivers.

Prevent slips and falls

· Wear appropriate footwear: Choose boots or shoes with good, non-slip treads. Avoid smooth-soled shoes when walking on potentially slick surfaces.

· Watch your step: Assume any wet-looking area — especially on sidewalks, steps and porches — might be icy. Take small, deliberate steps (like a penguin), and keep your hands out of your pockets to maintain balance.

· Secure walkways: If you are a homeowner, apply salt, sand or cat litter to your driveways and walkways to increase traction. Business owners have a responsibility to keep their premises safe for visitors.

Prepare for the unexpected

Beyond immediate actions, preparing your home and vehicle for a freeze is essential for overall safety.

When checking your vehicle, ensure your tires have adequate tread, your battery is healthy, and your wiper fluid is winter-grade. Always keep an emergency kit in your car with blankets, a flashlight, water and jumper cables.

At home, during a deep freeze, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach uninsulated pipes, and let faucets drip slowly to prevent freezing. Never use generators, outdoor grills or unvented propane heaters inside — the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is deadly.

