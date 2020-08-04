Start the School Year with Cotton's Tire

As the school year approaches, parents and students are focused on getting everything ready for back to school. For parents with older students, making sure that vehicles are ready for the school year is one of many items on their checklist.

Whether your student is in high school and taking their first parking spot on the campus or is gearing up for a cross county drive to their first year of college classes, Cotton’s Tire can help make sure your student’s car will safely carry him or her wherever they need to go.

Cotton’s Tire is not only owned, but operated by the Price family. The Prices and the rest of the staff understand just how parents feel sending their students off for their first day driving to school or driving to college. From bumper to bumper, the Cotton’s technicians will ensure that your student’s car is road ready.

Owner Mike Price reminds teachers that they offer special services for educators, as well.

“We know teachers can’t always get away from work to bring their vehicle in for a tune up or oil change,” Price said. “We appreciate the work our educators do, so we offer to come pick up their car or truck at the school and return it when we’ve taken care of their maintenance. That’s one of our ways of giving back.”

Cotton’s Tire is soon to have a new website, as well, to better connect with their customers. Whichever location you choose, Sylvania or Statesboro, you can depend on Cotton’s Tire to keep your car or truck running well at price you can’t beat.

Mike Price and his staff pray that all of our students, teachers, and administrators have a safe, wonderful school year. As you make preparations for the new school year, don’t forget to get your vehicles ready, too.

Give your neighbors at Cotton’s a call at (912)764-8473 in Statesboro or (912)564-2233 in Sylvania to schedule your service.