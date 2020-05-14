Service with a personal touch

Sometimes it can seem like the idea of customer service is waning. Big businesses and franchises seem to care more about the bottom line that return customers.

When you speak with Mike Price and the friendly folks at Cotton’s Tire, you immediately know that this locally owned and operated business is still in touch with what customer service truly means. For 35 years in Sylvania and five years in Statesboro, the folks at Cotton’s Tire are more than just a business, they’re your neighbors.

Three years ago, in order to better serve their Statesboro customers, Cotton’s built a brand new facility right on the original Statesboro property. Following their recent upgrades, they are doing even more to serve their neighbors and customers.

Although it’s been a challenge for everyone who has had to continue working through such a trying time, Mike and his staff would never have considered closing shop. They never stopped serving their clients. It’s always about the customers. From their diligence in maintaining cleanliness following Health Department and CDC protocol to staying up to date with the latest tools and standing behind all of their work, their success speaks for itself.

People come back time and again when they need anything from new tires to customization work and so much more. Their integrity, friendly service, and excellent value puts Cotton’s Tire above the rest.

Part of that customer service mindset is the outstanding deals they offer. While some run specials infrequently, Cotton’s Tire’s always offers value to their customers with $5 off each tire when you buy two (2) and $10 off each tire when you buy four tires. And, as always, EVERY SIXTH OIL CHANGE IS FREE! Consistency in customer service is one of their hallmarks. Cotton’s sells all major brands of tires including Michelin, BFG, Nitto, Bridgestone, Continental and Goodyear.

They even have their own private brands offered at amazing prices. If they don’t have it they can get it. Best yet, with every tire purchase you get free lifetime tire rotation, free flat repair and roadside assistance nationwide, and they use only the highest quality products for everything from brake fluid, transmission, coolant, power steering drive line and fuel injection.

While the weather and news seem to change from day to day, it’s nice to know Cotton’s Tire is there for you. Visit them today to be sure your vehicle is weathering the variable temperatures and ready for spring, and expect to see a smile and the kind of customer service you can only get from your neighbors.