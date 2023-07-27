Renewing our vows

McKeithen’s Hardware will mark its 5-year anniversary in October. As we approach this important milestone, we are reflecting on our original mission, vision and values for the store. One of the core values that we identified as we began to build was “Contribution and Service to Community.”



From the very beginning, we wanted to be more than a vendor to Statesboro and Bulloch County — we wanted to be a partner, a valid contributing member of this community. I can honestly say that, while we have much more to do, we are fulfilling our commitment as we had planned. McKeithen’s Hardware has established strong ties with organizations that support this community, including Kiwanis, Fostering Bulloch/7th Mile Farm, the Boys & Girls Club, Bulloch County Schools, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts, the Bulloch County Recreation Department and others.

One of the contributions we are making for the fifth straight year is a grant to local organizations for paint and paint supplies. The grants are for 20 gallons of premium paint, plus brushes and rollers to go along with the paint. Recipients of paint grants this year are the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County and Langston Chapel Middle School. We are pleased to provide this paint for a fresh look to start off the new school year.

To include the rest of the community in this event, we are knocking $10 off every gallon of Valspar paint and 10% off paint supplies through the end of July. If you’re thinking of sprucing up the paint around your house, don’t miss this opportunity! The final day of the sale is Monday, July 31.