Orchid's Most Popular Dishes to Tempt Your Taste buds

Statesboro's locally owned Orchid Asian Restaurant is a well known spot for exceptional Asian cuisine.

It is easy to see why the most popular dishes on their menu have become local favorites.

Traditional Salmon Hibachi and Steamed Vegetable Rolls are classic favorites that continue to remain popular, while the Lobster Roll and Lunch Bento Boxes have also soared to the top of the restaurant's most ordered list.

Whether you choose these or any other other delicious possibilities, you can rest assured you will not be disappointed with the meal or the service. The Orchid staff is excited to now new extended serving hours. Open now Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy the very best service and excellent food for lunch or dinner.

The Orchid staff are also happy to offer curbside service upon request for carry-out deliveries.

As a local business, Orchid is grateful for each and every customer who visits and supports small businesses during this time, and they are happy to do what they can to make their customers as safe and comfortable as possible while they enjoy their favorite Orchid meal.

To take a look at Orchid's menu, visit them on Facebook. To place an order for pick up or make a reservation, call (912) 243-9109.