Orchid: Fine, Affordable Asian Cuisine

Restaurants in Statesboro sometimes have trouble standing the test of time, but Orchid Asian Restaurant has proven itself over and over again. From their exquisite Asian cuisine to their reputation of excellent service to their community involvement, there are so many reasons Orchid is one of Statesboro’s favorite places to dine.

If there is any wonder what keeps the restaurant going strong, a quick chat with Owner Lan Doan about her beloved restaurant and the staff she calls family explains it all. The foundation of it all is the exceptional food.

Just a glance at some of the beautiful offerings is enough to set your taste buds craving these elegantly plated meals.

Whether you’re ready for lunch or a romantic dinner, visit Orchid and discover why Statesboro loves Orchid Asian Cuisine.