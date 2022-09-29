Orchid celebrates 9 years in the Boro

Orchid Asian Restaurant owner Lan Doan first opened the doors to her local restaurant back in September 2013, offering patrons a wide variety of delicious Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese cuisine combined with a casually elegant dining experience. From noodle bowls and bento boxes to hibachi meals and endless kinds of sushi, the menu was met with rave reviews.

Now celebrating its ninth anniversary, Orchid continues to serve up some of the tastiest Asian-inspired food in Statesboro. Although the menu has evolved over the years, each dish remains undeniably Asian but with a distinctive American twist — a quality that keeps Orchid’s offerings unique and its customers returning time again to the restaurant regularly voted by locals as the best spot to enjoy Asian cuisine.

Orchid is locally owned by Lan, where she and her daughter, Jenny, and son, Tommy, are actively involved in the day-to-day operations. Lan says she is incredibly thankful for her hard-working staff, and both she and her employees attribute nearly a decade of success to the loyal patrons who continue to make Orchid a regular choice for everything from celebrations to brunches to take-out meals.

“We are so grateful for our customers’ continuous support over the last nine years,” Lan said.

Whether you’re a regular diner or a first-time visitor, this month plan to celebrate the restaurant’s ninth anniversary with a unique and delicious meal at Orchid Asian Restaurant.

Located at 1525 Fair Road, Suite 104, in Statesboro, Orchid offers both pick-up and dine-in service Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m., and Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

To view their full menu or for more information, find them on Facebook or call (912) 243-9101.