Orchid Carry-Out and Curbside Continues through the Crisis

Like many restaurants in Statesboro and across the country, Orchid Asian Restaurant is finding ways to stay afloat and continue to serve their loyal customers.

Unfortunately through this crisis, restaurant, in particular, have felt the impact of Covid-19. As small businesses, it is a challenge for many to weather the storm from the virus.





Owner Lan Doan shares, “The team members of Orchid are also greatly affected. However, their safety, as well as the customers’, are the main priority.” In order to continue their service while observing CDC and Health Department recommendations for safety, Orchid has implemented many additional precautions to their procedures in order to keep staff and customers safe while they continue to offer their popular dishes for carry-out and curbside pick up. For to fo orders, customers can call (912) 243-9101 with their orders.

Doan and her staff have become a staple part of the landscape of Statesboro, and her investment in the community is part of what has made her business a success. Like many small business owners, her focus has also been on making sure that her employees, who she considers a part of the Orchid family, are able to weather this storm. She has a keen understanding of the impact that the virus is having on our locally owned businesses, but understands what it means to be “Boro Strong.” She remains optimistic for the future.



She leaves us with these thoughts. “Local businesses are the backbone of Statesboro, and the support of our community means so much through these difficult times.” She continues, “No matter the circumstances, together as a community we are strong. I hope everyone stays safe and God bless.”

