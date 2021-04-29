Mother's Day & Graduation at Orchid Asian

It’s almost May, and that means lots of celebrations and summer on the horizon! The next few months are filled with excitement and change. High school Seniors are looking forward to graduating and heading off to college or jobs. Georgia Southern and OTC students are working on their last push before the end of the semester, and many are making plans for graduation and the next chapters of their lives.

But while we make plans to celebrate our graduating seniors, don’t forget that May 9th is Mother’s Day. As students are preparing for the end of their term, it’s a great time to take time and thank the one(s) who helped along the way - Mom! Orchid is always a favorite for these festivities because of the beautiful atmosphere, excellent staff, and wide variety of delicious menu options for all tastes. To help their customers celebrate, Orchid Asian Restaurant will be open and serving all your favorites from their extensive menu. From sushi to Hibachi meals right off the grill, for the best Asian cuisine in Statesboro, there is only one choice, and that’s Orchid Asian Restaurant.

Following Mother’s Day, May also holds excitement for all of our high school and college seniors. Graduates are already making plans for their big days. During this time, traffic and restaurants become even busier as friends and relatives come to town to celebrate. As graduation approaches, don’t forget to make your dinner reservations in advance. Orchid has already begun taking reservations for graduates and their families.

Doan and her staff would like to extend their warmest wishes for a very happy Mother’s Day and hope to see you and your family in the coming weeks. Whether you are joining us for Mother’s Day, graduation celebration, or just a meal with friends, we look forward to serving you.

To reserve your table for Mother’s Day or graduation week, call (912)243-9101 or find them on Facebook for information, menus, and more.